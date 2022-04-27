Diamondbacks score twice after error to beat Dodgers 3-1 JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer April 27, 2022 Updated: April 27, 2022 6:50 p.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched six scoreless innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks scored two runs after Max Muncy's throwing error in the eighth inning to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 on Wednesday.
Gallen allowed two hits and left with a 1-0 lead, but Ian Kennedy (2-1) gave up Trea Turner's run-scoring single in the eighth inning.