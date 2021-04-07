Diamondbacks score 3 in 13th inning to beat Rockies 10-8 MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press April 7, 2021 Updated: April 7, 2021 3:36 a.m.
DENVER (AP) — Stephen Vogt homered and hit a go-ahead single in the 13th inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame Ryan McMahon’s three home runs, beating the Colorado Rockies 10-8 in a game delayed about 50 minutes at the start by snow flurries Tuesday night.
McMahon hit solo homers in his first three at-bats to become the 18th player in Rockies history with three long balls in one game. He added an RBI double in the 13th.