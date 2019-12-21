Diallo leads Providence to 70-48 romp over Texas

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Alpha Diallo had 14 points and 12 rebounds as Providence ran past Texas 70-48 on Saturday.

Luwane Pipkins finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists for the Friars (7-6). Nate Watson provided a spark off the bench with 10 points and seven rebounds. Providence held the Longhorns (9-2) to 29% shooting in the second half and 32% for the contest.

Courtney Ramey led Texas with 12 points but was just 6-of-14 shooting from the field. Matt Coleman III added 11 points.

Providence grabbed its first double-digit lead at 10:27 of the first half as senior Maliek White finished inside. The Longhorns jumped out to a 5-1 lead but trailed 43-28 at halftime. Pipkins was the main offensive catalyst with four 3-pointers – one of which drew a foul for a rare four-point opportunity.

The Longhorns never closed to within single digits in the second half. Providence’s biggest lead in the game was 22 points with 2:38 to play.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns came into the game shooting 34 percent from 3-point territory but managed to connect at a frosty 14 percent clip (3 for 21) against a Providence squad that coming in had allowed opponents to make 34 percent from distance.

Providence: Emmitt Holt made his fifth start of the season and the first since Dec. 6. Listed as a graduate student, Holt filled the stat sheet with six points, nine rebounds, and two steals. He has missed most of the past two seasons after undergoing abdominal surgery in the fall of 2017.

UP NEXT

Texas: The Longhorns host High Point on Dec. 30 in their penultimate nonconference game.

Providence: Big East play tips off with a home game against Georgetown on New Year’s Eve.