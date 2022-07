This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





The New Jersey Devils swapped forwards with the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, trading winger Pavel Zacha for center Erik Haula in a deal completed less than an hour before the NHL’s free agency period opened.

The move balances out the Devils' lineup with New Jersey in the mix to land forward Johnny Gaudreau, one of free agency’s top prizes after he turned down an offer to re-sign with the Calgary Flames.