Tigers fourth. Robbie Grossman singles to shallow left field. Jeimer Candelario flies out to center field to Billy Hamilton. Miguel Cabrera strikes out on a foul tip. Jonathan Schoop doubles to left field. Robbie Grossman scores. Niko Goodrum strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 1, White sox 0.

White sox fifth. Jake Lamb singles to deep right field. Andrew Vaughn walks. Jake Lamb to second. Zack Collins walks. Andrew Vaughn to second. Jake Lamb to third. Billy Hamilton grounds out to shallow infield to Miguel Cabrera. Zack Collins to second. Andrew Vaughn to third. Jake Lamb scores. Leury Garcia singles to shallow center field. Zack Collins scores. Andrew Vaughn scores. Tim Anderson flies out to deep left center field to Robbie Grossman. Adam Eaton strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 3, Tigers 1.