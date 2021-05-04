Detroit-Boston Runs

Red sox first. Kike Hernandez walks. Alex Verdugo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Kike Hernandez to third. Throwing error by Michael Fulmer. J.D. Martinez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Alex Verdugo out at second. Kike Hernandez scores. Xander Bogaerts singles to right field. J.D. Martinez to second. Christian Vazquez singles to center field. Xander Bogaerts to third. J.D. Martinez scores. Marwin Gonzalez singles to center field. Christian Vazquez to second. Xander Bogaerts scores. Christian Arroyo flies out to center field to JaCoby Jones. Hunter Renfroe singles to shallow right field. Marwin Gonzalez to third. Christian Vazquez scores. Bobby Dalbec strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Red sox 4, Tigers 0.

Tigers second. Niko Goodrum called out on strikes. Wilson Ramos singles to shallow center field. Willi Castro singles to shallow center field. Wilson Ramos to second. JaCoby Jones strikes out on a foul tip. Victor Reyes singles to right center field. Willi Castro to third. Wilson Ramos scores. Robbie Grossman singles to shallow center field. Victor Reyes to third. Willi Castro scores. Jeimer Candelario grounds out to shallow infield to Bobby Dalbec.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 4, Tigers 2.

Red sox second. Kike Hernandez grounds out to shortstop, Niko Goodrum to Jonathan Schoop. Alex Verdugo homers to left field. J.D. Martinez singles to center field. Xander Bogaerts homers to left field. J.D. Martinez scores. Christian Vazquez singles to right field. Marwin Gonzalez grounds out to shortstop. Christian Vazquez out at second.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 7, Tigers 2.

Red sox third. Christian Arroyo strikes out swinging. Hunter Renfroe doubles to deep right center field. Bobby Dalbec grounds out to second base, Willi Castro to Jonathan Schoop. Hunter Renfroe to third. Kike Hernandez walks. Kike Hernandez to second. Hunter Renfroe scores. Alex Verdugo walks. J.D. Martinez called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 8, Tigers 2.

Tigers fifth. Victor Reyes singles to shallow left field. Robbie Grossman doubles to deep right center field. Victor Reyes scores. Jeimer Candelario walks. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to shallow infield. Jeimer Candelario out at second. Robbie Grossman to third. Jonathan Schoop grounds out to third base, Marwin Gonzalez to Bobby Dalbec.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 8, Tigers 3.

Red sox fifth. Christian Arroyo grounds out to shallow infield, Niko Goodrum to Jonathan Schoop. Hunter Renfroe homers to left field. Bobby Dalbec flies out to center field to JaCoby Jones. Kike Hernandez grounds out to third base, Jeimer Candelario to Jonathan Schoop.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 9, Tigers 3.

Tigers sixth. Niko Goodrum singles to right center field. Wilson Ramos flies out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe. Willi Castro hit by pitch. Niko Goodrum to second. JaCoby Jones homers to left field. Willi Castro scores. Niko Goodrum scores. Victor Reyes doubles to deep left field. Robbie Grossman singles to shallow right field. Victor Reyes scores. Jeimer Candelario called out on strikes. Miguel Cabrera called out on strikes.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Red sox 9, Tigers 7.

Red sox sixth. Alex Verdugo lines out to left center field to JaCoby Jones. J.D. Martinez singles to shallow left field. Xander Bogaerts strikes out swinging. Christian Vazquez doubles to deep left field. J.D. Martinez scores. Marwin Gonzalez flies out to deep center field to JaCoby Jones.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 10, Tigers 7.

Red sox eighth. Kike Hernandez homers to left field. Alex Verdugo singles to center field. J.D. Martinez lines out to center field to JaCoby Jones. Xander Bogaerts grounds out to shallow infield, Wilson Ramos to Jonathan Schoop. Alex Verdugo to second. Christian Vazquez called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 11, Tigers 7.