Sports

Detroit 7, Texas 3

Texas Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 30 7 8 7
Semien 2b 4 1 1 0 Reyes rf 5 1 2 0
Seager ss 2 1 1 1 H.Castro 3b 2 2 0 0
A.García rf 4 1 1 1 Clemens ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 Grossman lf 3 1 2 4
Heim c 3 0 0 0 Báez ss 3 1 1 0
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1 Greene cf 2 0 0 0
Duran 3b 3 0 0 0 Torkelson 1b 4 1 2 2
Miller dh 3 0 0 0 Haase dh 3 0 0 0
Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0
Taveras cf 3 0 1 0 Barnhart c 3 0 0 1
Texas 100 110 000 3
Detroit 300 020 02x 7

DP_Texas 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Texas 5, Detroit 8. HR_Seager (15), Grossman (2). SB_Báez 2 (3), A.García (11), Semien (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Dunning L,1-5 4 2-3 4 5 5 4 2
Santana 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Moore 2 0 0 0 2 3
Bush 1 3 2 2 1 1
Detroit
Hutchison 4 2-3 4 3 3 2 1
Lange W,4-1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Peralta H,2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Fulmer H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chafin H,8 1 0 0 0 0 3
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Dunning (H.Castro). WP_Bush, Lange.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jose Navas; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:09. A_25,919 (41,083).

