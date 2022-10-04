Detroit 4, Seattle 3

DP_Detroit 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Detroit 8, Seattle 6. 2B_Castro (21), Rodríguez (25). HR_Báez (17). SB_Baddoo 2 (9), Haggerty (13). SF_Suárez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Garcia W,2-0 6 2-3 5 3 3 2 6 Cisnero H,5 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Chafin S,3-4 1 1 0 0 0 2

Seattle Kirby L,8-5 4 6 4 4 3 5 Brash 1 1 0 0 1 0 Boyd 3 0 0 0 1 5 D.Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Garcia (France).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:11. A_23,463 (47,929).