Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh 0 1 1 - 2 Detroit 1 1 2 - 4 First Period_1, Detroit, Suter 1 (Hirose, Veleno), 17:22. Second Period_2, Detroit, Hronek 1 (Gagner, Staal), 6:06. 3, Pittsburgh, O'Connor 1 (Puustinen, Matheson), 10:20 (pp). Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Simon 1, 4:02. 5, Detroit, Veleno 1 (Seider, Lindstrom), 15:28. 6, Detroit, Bertuzzi 1, 19:31 (en). Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 6-11-7_24. Detroit 13-17-7_37. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 2; Detroit 0 of 4. Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 0-1-0 (36 shots-33 saves). Detroit, Greiss 1-0-0 (24-22). A_14,812 (20,000). T_2:21. Referees_Brandon Blandina, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Andrew Smith, James Tobias.