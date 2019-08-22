https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Detroit-2-Houston-1-14369373.php
Detroit 2, Houston 1
|Detroit
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|2
|2
|2
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Reyes lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castro cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lugo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|4
|1
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mayfield ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beckham 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Straw lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
|Houston
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
DP_Detroit 1, Houston 0. LOB_Detroit 0, Houston 5. 2B_Chirinos 2 (17). HR_Rodríguez (9), Hicks (9), Chirinos (14).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Norris
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alexander
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Farmer W,5-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jiménez S,4-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|Verlander L,15-5
|9
|2
|2
|2
|0
|11
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_2:12. A_29,567 (41,168).
