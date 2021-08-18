Depleted Cubs quiet playoff-contending Reds again, win 7-1 MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer Aug. 18, 2021 Updated: Aug. 18, 2021 5:17 p.m.
1 of9 Chicago Cubs' Michael Hermosillo rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Jeff Dean/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Adrian Sampson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Jeff Dean/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart (16) looks on as Chicago Cubs' Michael Hermosillo (32) celebrates with David Bote, center, after hitting a two run home run during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Jeff Dean/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Adrian Sampson stands on the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Jeff Dean/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Chicago Cubs' David Bote, right, gives his jersey to fan Cam Kane, left, after the final out of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The Cubs won 2-1. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (30) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Jeff Dean/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
CINCINNATI (AP) — Michael Hermosillo homered for the first time since 2018, Ian Happ and Sergio Alcántara also went deep, and the depleted Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 on Wednesday, taking two of three from their playoff-contending NL Central rivals.
“If you can come out of there with a series win you feel really good, and it feels like it's been a little while since we've done that,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “That was really just a good offensive team. Our pitching showed up.”