Denver 126, L.A. Clippers 115

Gordon 5-10 2-2 12, Porter Jr. 4-6 1-1 12, Jokic 0-2 2-2 2, B.Brown 3-4 3-3 9, Caldwell-Pope 4-8 4-4 14, Cancar 4-8 2-2 11, Golden 0-0 0-0 0, Nnaji 5-6 3-6 13, Braun 5-11 2-4 12, Randle 0-1 2-2 2, Reed 4-8 0-0 10, Smith 7-11 1-2 15, Watson 3-9 0-0 7, White 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 47-87 22-28 126.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title