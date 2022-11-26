Denver 114, L.A. Clippers 104

B.Brown 4-7 0-0 8, Gordon 12-16 3-4 29, Jokic 7-13 5-7 19, Caldwell-Pope 2-4 1-2 6, Murray 9-21 0-0 21, Cancar 4-9 3-4 13, White 0-2 0-0 0, Nnaji 2-5 2-2 6, Braun 0-0 0-2 0, Reed 2-7 2-2 7, Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-89 16-23 114.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title