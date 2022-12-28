Denver 113, Sacramento 106

Nnaji 0-3 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 12-20 1-2 30, Jokic 7-10 6-6 20, Caldwell-Pope 4-12 2-2 11, J.Murray 7-15 8-8 25, Cancar 3-5 0-0 8, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Jordan 2-2 0-0 4, Braun 2-4 0-1 4, Hyland 2-9 0-0 5, Reed 1-2 1-2 4, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-86 18-21 113.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title