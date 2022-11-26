Delaware 78, Hartford 50

Davis 4-12 0-0 8, Asamoah 1-5 1-1 3, J.Nelson 4-7 9-10 17, Owens 5-7 2-4 14, Ray 1-3 0-0 2, Arletti 4-6 2-2 12, McCoy 1-1 4-4 7, Reilly 2-7 2-2 8, Shadd 0-1 1-2 1, Curtis 1-4 0-0 2, Emory 2-2 0-0 4, Ogunbo 0-0 0-0 0, Rullo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 21-25 78.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title