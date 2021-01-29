Defense could be decisive in Super Bowl of dynamic offenses BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 3:57 p.m.
Suggesting that defense could decide this Super Bowl might seem like heresy.
With Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Kansas City offense on one side, Tom Brady and Tampa Bay's resourceful attack on the other, expecting either D to be dominant or dangerous or definitive appears like folly.