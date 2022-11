FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Defending doubles champs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova reached the championship of the WTA Finals with a 7-6(5), 6-2 semifinal victory over Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko on Sunday.

The top-ranked Czech duo is on the verge of completing a dominant season, with just three losses so far and titles in all three Grand Slams in which the pair competed.