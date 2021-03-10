Defender Team NZ and Luna Rossa tied 1-1 in America's Cup STEVE McMORRAN, AP Sports Writer March 10, 2021 Updated: March 10, 2021 12:30 a.m.
1 of15 Italy's Luna Rossa, left, and Team New Zealand sail in race one of the America's Cup on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Chris Cameron/Photosport via AP) Chris Cameron/AP Show More Show Less
Defender Team New Zealand and Italian challenger Luna Rossa won one race each Wednesday on the first day of the 36th match for sailing America’s Cup at Auckland, New Zealand, adding to the perpetual Cup enigma of which has the quicker boat.
Team New Zealand won the start and led around all marks to win the first race by 31 seconds, seeming to confirm the expectation they might have a boat-speed advantage.