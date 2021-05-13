DeSclafani, Duggar lead NL-best Giants over Pirates 3-1 JOHN PERROTTO, Associated Press May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 10 p.m.
1 of12 San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers, right, shakes hands with catcher Buster Posey after the team's 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers delivers during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Giants won 3-1. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 San Francisco Giants' Mike Tauchman, right, scores on an errant pickoff throw to third base by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 The sun sets during a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Francisco Giants in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 San Francisco Giants' Steven Duggar, right, is greeted by Anthony DeSclafani as he returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Wil Crowe during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Pittsburgh Pirates' Will Craig (38) is greeted at the dugout steps by Gregory Polanco after getting his first major league hit, a solo home run, off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Camilo Doval during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Wil Crowe delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and Steven Duggar hit his first home run in nearly two years to lead the San Francisco Giants past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 on Thursday night.
DeSclafani (3-1) struck out five and walked one while improving to 3-7 against the Pirates. The lone hit off him was a first-inning single by Jacob Stallings.