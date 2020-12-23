DePaul opens season nearly a month late, beats WIU 91-72 Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 11:54 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals on Wednesday night to help DePaul beat Western Illinois 91-72 as the Blue Demons opened their season almost a month after their opener was originally scheduled.
The Blue Demons had 10 games cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19 including the season opener that was originally scheduled against Western Illinois on Nov. 25. Wednesday night’s victory over the Leathernecks (2-5) was the only tune-up for DePaul before its Big East season begins against Providence on Dec. 27.