DePaul 91, UTEP 70

Onyema 2-5 0-2 4, Sibley 1-3 0-2 2, Solomon 3-7 2-3 8, Givance 2-3 2-2 6, Hardy 6-9 2-4 16, McKinney 4-9 2-2 12, Dos Anjos 2-4 2-2 7, Kalu 4-7 0-0 8, Zachery 1-5 2-2 4, Lemus 1-2 1-3 3, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 13-22 70.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title