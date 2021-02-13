DeBrincat scores in OT as Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 3-2 JAY COHEN, AP Sports Writer Feb. 13, 2021 Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 10:44 p.m.
1 of8 Columbus Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund, left, and Chicago Blackhawks' David Kampf battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo, top left, makes a save on a shot by Chicago Blackhawks' Carl Soderberg during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Columbus Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine, left, controls the puck against Chicago Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Columbus Blue Jackets' Seth Jones, left, and Chicago Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Chicago Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Seth Jones battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored 35 seconds into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Saturday night.
Nicolas Beaudin scored for the second straight game for Chicago, and Carl Soderberg got his first goal of the season. Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves, rebounding from a shaky performance in his previous start.