Days scores 20 near home, No. 12 LSU beats Florida 64-58 MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer Jan. 12, 2022 Updated: Jan. 12, 2022 10:26 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Darius Days scored 20 points about 25 miles from his hometown, Eric Gaines added 15 in his second start of the season and No. 12 LSU beat Florida 64-58 on Wednesday night.
The Tigers (15-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) won their first game without starting point guard Xavier Pinson, who sat out with a sprained knee. Gaines helped pick up the slack, scoring eight points in the second half and going 4 of 5 on free throws down the stretch.