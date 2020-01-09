Davis scores 22 and SMU wins 4th straight, 81-74 over CFU

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 22 points as SMU defeated Central Florida 81-74 on Wednesday night to open American Athletic Conference play 2-0 for the fifth straight season.

Davis was 11-for-14 at the foul line and had seven assists. Feron Hunt added 20 points with seven rebounds for the Mustangs, who have won four in a row. Isiaha Mike had 11 points and three blocks for SMU (12-2, 2-0 American Athletic Conference), Ethan Chargois added 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Mustangs shot 13-of-24 — or half their shooting — from behind the arc.

Matt Milon and Collin Smith each scored 19 points for the Knights (9-6, 0-3), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Ceasar DeJesus also had 19 points with five assists.

SMU matches up against East Carolina on the road on Saturday. Central Florida faces Cincinnati at home on Saturday.

