Davis, McCloud help Green Bay hold off Detroit Mercy 83-80

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Amari Davis scored 19 points, JayQuan McCloud brushed up against a triple-double and Green Bay held off Detroit Mercy 83-80 on Saturday, surviving two 3-point shots in the final four seconds.

McCloud scored 10 points, dished 10 assists and pulled down seven rebounds. Cody Schwartz added 15 points with two blocked shots for Green Bay while PJ Pipes scored 11.

The Phoenix (9-11, 4-3 Horizon League) had 23 assists on 29 field goals and sank 12 3-pointers in a game that saw four ties and nine lead changes.

Detroit's Antoine Davis let the Titans (4-16, 2-5) with 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds but was 2-for-12 shooting in the second half, including 0-for-6 from deep. Marquis Moore and Dwayne Rose Jr. each scored 13 for Detroit. Chris Brandon had 9 points and 15 rebounds.

Green Bay took a 50-49 lead on a Pipes 3-pointer with 14 minutes left but could never break away. Detroit's Willy Isiani scored on a putback with nine seconds left and a Green Bay turnover led to two Detroit 3-point shots in the last four seconds but neither found the mark.

Green Bay matches up against Cleveland St. on the road on Thursday. Detroit plays IUPUI at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com