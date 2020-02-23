Davidson knocks off Rhode Island in overtime, 77-75

Recommended Video:

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 23 points, Bates Jones made the go-ahead free throws and Davidson upset Rhode Island 77-75 in overtime on Saturday.

Gudmundsson went to the line with 57 seconds left on Fatts Russell's fifth foul and tied the game at 73 before missing the second free throw. Jones got the rebound, was fouled and made both free throws.

The teams both made two free throws from there. A last-second heave from beyond halfcourt by Tyrese Martin went off the back of the rim.

Russell tied the game at regulation at 68-all on a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left after going 1 of 14 from the floor.

Gudmundsson made 11 of 14 free throws and had 12 rebounds and four assists. Kellan Grady added 21 points for the Wildcats (14-12, 8-6 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Jeff Dowtin led the Rams with 21 points. Martin added 17 and Cyril Langevine 14 points and 11 rebounds. Russell, the league's second-leading scorer (20.2), had eight points on 3-of-17 shooting with five assists.

Rhode Island (19-7, 11-3) came in having won 12 of their last 13, including a 69-58 win over Davidson on Jan. 8. The Rams remain in second place, three games back of fifth-ranked Dayton (14-0).

__

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25