David Luiz agrees to 1-year contract extension with Arsenal

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal defender David Luiz has agreed to a contract extension for the 2020-21 season, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Brazil center back joined Arsenal on a one-year contract from Chelsea last year.

“David is a really important player for us,” Arsenal technical director Edu said. “He has played most of our matches this season and has been important for the team. His passing, his communication with the team on and off the pitch. He helps everyone.”

Luiz, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the month, took the blame for a 3-0 loss to Manchester City on June 17 when the Premier League resumed following the coronavirus stoppage. He gave away a penalty for taking down Riyad Mahrez and was sent off for it.

Arsenal also announced that defenders Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares have agreed to long-term contracts. Mari is on loan from Flamengo, and Soares is on loan from Southampton.

The north London club also said that midfielder Dani Ceballos has extended his loan from Real Madrid until the end of this season.

Arsenal's David Luiz leaves the field after getting a red card during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The English Premier League resumes Wednesday after its three-month suspension because of the coronavirus outbreak. (Laurence Griffiths/Pool via AP) less Arsenal's David Luiz leaves the field after getting a red card during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, June ... more Photo: Laurence Griffiths, AP Photo: Laurence Griffiths, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close David Luiz agrees to 1-year contract extension with Arsenal 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

“I am really happy that we will have these players in our squad for the future,” Edu said.

