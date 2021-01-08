David-Goliath: Rivera eyes 2nd W with sub-.500 playoff team HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Sports Writer Jan. 8, 2021 Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 12:11 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Jan., 3, 2015 file photo, Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera, left, greets Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians before an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Charlotte, N.C. Rivera is now the coach of the Washington Football Team, and Arians is the coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those two teams meet in the wild-card round this weekend; Washington was 7-9 in the regular season. Bob Leverone/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2011, file photo, Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch begins to celebrate on a 67-yard touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints as quarterback Matt Hasselbeck follows, duribng the second half of an NFL NFC wild-card playoff football game in Seattle. The Seahawks were 7-9 at the end of the regular season, but won in the wild-card round. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during an NFL football practice Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers play the Washington Football Team in a playoff game Saturday night. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
Ron Rivera loves a good catch phrase and is fond of using visual presentations to convey messages to his players.
So linebacker Thomas Davis figured that, sooner or later, the man who led Washington to a division title despite a losing record would refer to that time he led Carolina to a division title despite a losing record.
