Daniel Jones making progress as Giants QB, just not winning

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, left, talks with quarterback Daniel Jones (8) on the sideline late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Every time New York Giants coach Joe Judge and his assistants talk about Daniel Jones, they relay a feeling the sixth pick overall in the 2019 draft is making progress.

The problem is neither Jones nor the Giants are winning.

Over the last two seasons, New York has won 3 of 18 games with Jones as the starting quarterback, The kid from Duke is 1-15 in his last 16 starts and 0-5 this season heading into Sunday's game with Washington (1-4) at MetLife Stadium.

Jones has clearly made mistakes in running a bad team. The biggest is turning over the ball. He had 24 last season and he has eight in five games this year.

To blame the losses all on him would be wrong, of course. Every group on this team has struggled at some point, either under Pat Shurmur last year or Judge this year.

“We put a lot of work into it throughout the week,” Jones said Wednesday after practice. “To not get the results is disappointing at times. It’s frustrating. I think like anyone, I certainly am when we don’t get the results. I take it hard. But the thing about this game, the thing about any game, any sport or anything you’re doing is you have to be able to refocus and not let it discourage you, not let it distract from the next one.”

Jones believes he has learned from his mistakes and re-energize and focus toward the next game.

Judge insists he is blunt talking to Jones about his play, and doesn't sugar-coat anything.

“He’s a tough-minded dude,” Judge said. “He responds to a lot of criticism on the outside. But he blocks that out and he plays for his teammates internally. Those guys respect that about him.”

Jones has hit 111 of 182 passes this season for 1,111 yards and two touchdowns. His completion percent is roughly the same (61%) but his touchdowns are down. He has two this season. He had 24 in 13 starts last season.

Quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski said Jones takes losses hard, but he continues to work diligently.

“He has made progress in areas in a lot of ways," Schuplinski said. “His ball is coming out pretty fast. He’s good at his communication up at the line of scrimmage with those guys and trying to get things organized. He’s done a good job of mixing up some snap counts and some cadences. I think the accuracy has been pretty good. He’s done better with decision making.”

The next step would be winning, which is what the Giants really need.

