Daniel Berger has the final say and wins at Pebble Beach DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Feb. 14, 2021 Updated: Feb. 14, 2021 6:43 p.m.
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Berger got into the mix quickly with an eagle and finished it off with one even better, holing a 30-foot putt on the par-5 18th for a 7-under 65 and a two-shot victory Sunday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Berger won for the second time since the PGA Tour returned to golf from the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with a playoff victory at Colonial last June.