Dallas Mavericks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|61
|33.6
|581-1255
|.463
|171-541
|426-562
|.758
|1759
|28.8
|Porzingis
|57
|31.8
|398-932
|.427
|142-403
|226-283
|.799
|1164
|20.4
|Hardaway
|71
|29.5
|384-884
|.434
|204-513
|149-182
|.819
|1121
|15.8
|Curry
|64
|24.6
|284-574
|.495
|145-321
|80-97
|.825
|793
|12.4
|Burke
|8
|23.9
|35-82
|.427
|16-37
|10-11
|.909
|96
|12.0
|Finney-Smith
|71
|29.9
|243-522
|.466
|114-303
|78-108
|.722
|678
|9.5
|Powell
|40
|26.5
|146-229
|.638
|10-39
|74-111
|.667
|376
|9.4
|Kleber
|74
|25.5
|237-514
|.461
|119-319
|79-93
|.849
|672
|9.1
|Brunson
|57
|17.9
|181-388
|.466
|43-120
|61-75
|.813
|466
|8.2
|Barea
|29
|15.5
|85-207
|.411
|32-85
|20-22
|.909
|222
|7.7
|Wright
|73
|21.5
|190-411
|.462
|47-127
|77-100
|.770
|504
|6.9
|Marjanovic
|44
|9.6
|121-211
|.573
|4-17
|43-57
|.754
|289
|6.6
|Jackson
|65
|16.1
|135-341
|.396
|48-163
|42-50
|.840
|360
|5.5
|Cauley-Stein
|13
|12.1
|31-45
|.689
|0-1
|5-9
|.556
|67
|5.2
|Lee
|24
|14.4
|40-82
|.488
|21-47
|6-7
|.857
|107
|4.5
|Broekhoff
|17
|10.6
|22-59
|.373
|20-51
|7-8
|.875
|71
|4.2
|Reaves
|4
|7.0
|3-9
|.333
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|8
|2.0
|Cleveland
|11
|4.2
|4-14
|.286
|0-3
|3-5
|.600
|11
|1.0
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|13
|9.3
|4-13
|.308
|0-3
|4-5
|.800
|12
|0.9
|TEAM
|75
|242.3
|3124-6772
|.461
|1136-3095
|1392-1787
|.779
|8776
|117.0
|OPPONENTS
|75
|242.3
|3143-6868
|.458
|919-2615
|1200-1578
|.760
|8405
|112.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|78
|495
|573
|9.4
|538
|8.8
|153
|0
|62
|260
|14
|Porzingis
|100
|440
|540
|9.5
|102
|1.8
|185
|0
|41
|92
|115
|Hardaway
|25
|207
|232
|3.3
|137
|1.9
|125
|0
|41
|69
|5
|Curry
|27
|118
|145
|2.3
|124
|1.9
|113
|0
|38
|62
|9
|Burke
|1
|14
|15
|1.9
|30
|3.8
|12
|0
|9
|9
|1
|Finney-Smith
|145
|260
|405
|5.7
|114
|1.6
|178
|0
|45
|69
|39
|Powell
|75
|152
|227
|5.7
|59
|1.5
|102
|0
|34
|36
|22
|Kleber
|112
|276
|388
|5.2
|88
|1.2
|176
|0
|25
|58
|83
|Brunson
|22
|112
|134
|2.4
|188
|3.3
|74
|0
|22
|66
|4
|Barea
|10
|43
|53
|1.8
|112
|3.9
|27
|0
|5
|38
|2
|Wright
|70
|210
|280
|3.8
|244
|3.3
|93
|0
|85
|73
|22
|Marjanovic
|66
|131
|197
|4.5
|20
|.5
|56
|0
|8
|30
|10
|Jackson
|27
|127
|154
|2.4
|52
|.8
|69
|0
|15
|14
|10
|Cauley-Stein
|13
|47
|60
|4.6
|10
|.8
|19
|0
|4
|5
|11
|Lee
|7
|25
|32
|1.3
|12
|.5
|33
|0
|18
|11
|6
|Broekhoff
|5
|38
|43
|2.5
|11
|.6
|15
|0
|5
|6
|4
|Reaves
|1
|2
|3
|.8
|3
|.8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|2
|5
|7
|.6
|1
|.1
|8
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|5
|27
|32
|2.5
|4
|.3
|19
|0
|2
|9
|3
|TEAM
|791
|2729
|3520
|46.9
|1849
|24.7
|1462
|0
|460
|953
|363
|OPPONENTS
|782
|2625
|3407
|45.4
|1794
|23.9
|1601
|1
|525
|896
|311
