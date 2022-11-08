Dallas 96, Brooklyn 94

Durant 10-20 5-7 26, O'Neale 5-12 1-2 15, Claxton 5-8 0-0 10, Harris 6-10 0-0 14, Sumner 2-5 0-0 4, Simmons 1-3 0-0 2, Watanabe 1-3 0-0 3, Sharpe 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 0-3 1-1 1, Duke Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 5-13 7-9 19. Totals 35-80 14-19 94.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title