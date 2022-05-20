Dallas 94, Phoenix 84

Harrison 2-8 2-2 6, Mabrey 5-12 1-2 13, Thornton 3-5 0-1 6, Gray 6-12 0-0 16, Ogunbowale 11-24 10-10 37, Kuier 2-3 0-0 4, McCowan 2-3 2-2 6, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 34-72 15-17 94.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
Recommended