Dallas 92, Los Angeles 82

N.Ogwumike 6-7 5-6 17, Samuelson 3-10 4-4 11, Cambage 4-8 1-2 9, Canada 3-12 1-1 7, Toliver 1-2 0-0 3, Nelson-Ododa 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, C.Ogwumike 4-8 3-4 12, Brown 1-7 0-0 2, Carter 1-5 1-2 3, Sykes 4-8 6-9 16. Totals 28-69 21-28 82.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
Recommended