Dallas 86, New York 77

Allen 1-5 0-0 2, Onyenwere 2-5 0-0 5, Dolson 2-5 0-0 4, Dangerfield 2-5 0-0 4, Ionescu 8-21 12-12 32, Laney 2-5 0-0 4, Willoughby 0-0 0-0 0, Xu 2-2 0-0 4, Johannes 7-11 0-0 19, Whitcomb 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 27-62 12-12 77.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
Recommended