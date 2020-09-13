Dallas 82, New York 79

Mabrey 9-19 0-0 24, Samuelson 1-7 0-0 3, Alarie 3-6 0-0 6, Harris 4-12 1-2 10, Ogunbowale 8-20 9-10 26, Thornton 0-3 5-6 5, Gustafson 2-3 4-4 8. Totals 27-70 19-22 82.

NEW YORK (79)

Odom 10-12 0-0 20, Zahui B 5-8 3-5 13, Stokes 2-7 0-0 4, Jones 8-14 3-3 21, Nurse 4-15 3-5 12, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Shook 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Willoughby 0-4 3-4 3, Kea 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 32-67 12-17 79.

Dallas 23 18 22 19 — 82 New York 17 19 31 12 — 79

3-Point Goals_Dallas 9-36 (Mabrey 6-11, Harris 1-6, Samuelson 1-6, Ogunbowale 1-9, Thornton 0-3), New York 3-19 (Jones 2-3, Nurse 1-6, Kea 0-2, Stokes 0-2, Willoughby 0-2, Zahui B 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 35 (Thornton 10), New York 34 (Zahui B 10). Assists_Dallas 14 (Harris 5), New York 18 (Nurse 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 16, New York 21.