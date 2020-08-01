https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Dallas-76-Indiana-73-15450608.php
Dallas 76, Indiana 73
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Achonwa
|11:32
|2-3
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|1
|6
|Allemand
|33:17
|1-3
|1-1
|0-4
|11
|1
|4
|Dupree
|35:45
|4-15
|3-3
|1-8
|3
|3
|11
|K.Mitchell
|31:36
|4-14
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|8
|T.Mitchell
|22:41
|3-12
|3-3
|2-3
|0
|2
|11
|Vivians
|20:12
|3-7
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|7
|McCowan
|15:04
|2-4
|5-6
|1-1
|0
|4
|9
|Burke
|14:58
|3-8
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|0
|7
|Mavunga
|14:55
|4-6
|2-4
|5-8
|0
|2
|10
|Totals
|200:00
|26-72
|16-19
|15-41
|18
|19
|73
Percentages: FG .361, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (T.Mitchell 2-7, Allemand 1-2, Burke 1-3, Vivians 1-3, Dupree 0-1, K.Mitchell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Allemand).
Turnovers: 15 (T.Mitchell 4, Allemand 3, K.Mitchell 3, Mavunga 2, McCowan 2, Achonwa).
Steals: 4 (Allemand 3, T.Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jefferson
|15:19
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|6
|Ogunbowale
|31:26
|5-22
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|15
|Sabally
|33:57
|7-15
|9-9
|7-17
|1
|4
|23
|Harrison
|6:36
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Ndour
|11:23
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|Thornton
|28:21
|3-8
|3-4
|4-9
|0
|2
|11
|Harris
|24:41
|3-9
|1-2
|0-1
|5
|0
|7
|Alarie
|22:09
|2-4
|2-2
|3-4
|0
|5
|6
|Samuelson
|14:59
|0-2
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Gray
|8:34
|1-3
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Gustafson
|2:35
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|26-74
|21-25
|16-43
|10
|18
|76
Percentages: FG .351, FT .840.
3-Point Goals: 3-25, .120 (Thornton 2-4, Ogunbowale 1-10, Samuelson 0-1, Ndour 0-2, Harris 0-4, Sabally 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Alarie 2, Jefferson, Ndour, Sabally).
Turnovers: 9 (Alarie 2, Jefferson 2, Ogunbowale 2, Gray, Harris, Sabally).
Steals: 7 (Alarie 2, Ogunbowale 2, Harris, Sabally, Thornton).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Indiana
|17
|26
|19
|11
|—
|73
|Dallas
|19
|12
|26
|19
|—
|76
T_2:10.
