Dal_FG Zuerlein 35, 9:37. Drive: 13 plays, 54 yards, 5:23. Key Plays: Clement kick return to Dallas 29; Elliott 3 run on 3rd-and-2; Prescott 18 pass to Lamb; Prescott 15 pass to Elliott on 3rd-and-3; Prescott 3 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-10. Dallas 3, Washington 0.

Dal_Cooper 7 pass from Prescott (Elliott run), 3:42. Drive: 5 plays, 42 yards, 1:44. Key Play: Gregory 12 interception return to Washington 41. Dallas 11, Washington 0.

Dal_Armstrong 37 fumble return (Zuerlein kick), :29. Dallas 18, Washington 0.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 38, 4:58. Drive: 11 plays, 61 yards, 5:23. Key Play: Prescott 12 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-10. Dallas 21, Washington 0.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 37, :15. Drive: 12 plays, 58 yards, 1:59. Key Plays: Prescott 13 pass to C.Wilson; Elliott 4 run on 3rd-and-2; Prescott 14 pass to Cooper; Prescott 11 run; Prescott 20 pass to Cooper. Dallas 24, Washington 0.

Third Quarter

Was_Sims 43 pass from Heinicke (Heinicke run), 6:57. Drive: 6 plays, 90 yards, 2:20. Key Plays: Gibson 13 run; Heinicke 19 pass to Bates. Dallas 24, Washington 8.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 29, 1:35. Drive: 5 plays, 15 yards, 1:37. Key Plays: Prescott 10 pass to Gallup; Prescott 2 pass to Clement on 3rd-and-7. Dallas 27, Washington 8.

Fourth Quarter

Was_J.Williams 1 run (pass failed), 5:09. Drive: 13 plays, 73 yards, 4:15. Key Plays: Patterson 11 run; Patterson 4 run on 3rd-and-1; K.Allen 19 pass to Sims; K.Allen 19 pass to J.Williams on 3rd-and-4. Dallas 27, Washington 14.

Was_Holcomb 31 interception return (kick failed), 4:13. Dallas 27, Washington 20.

___

Dal Was FIRST DOWNS 19 14 Rushing 7 6 Passing 11 7 Penalty 1 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 7-18 3-14 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 1-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 322 221 Total Plays 78 62 Avg Gain 4.1 3.6 NET YARDS RUSHING 121 100 Rushes 35 23 Avg per rush 3.457 4.348 NET YARDS PASSING 201 121 Sacked-Yds lost 4-10 5-54 Gross-Yds passing 211 175 Completed-Att. 22-39 15-34 Had Intercepted 2 1 Yards-Pass Play 4.674 3.103 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-7-5 3-1-1 PUNTS-Avg. 6-44.667 7-50.857 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-1 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 53 82 Punt Returns 3-5 0-0 Kickoff Returns 2-36 2-48 Interceptions 1-12 2-34 PENALTIES-Yds 7-60 7-65 FUMBLES-Lost 3-0 3-3 TIME OF POSSESSION 34:29 25:31

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 12-45, Clement 13-43, Lamb 2-15, Prescott 7-15, Hardy 1-3. Washington, Gibson 10-36, Patterson 4-29, Williams 4-16, K.Allen 2-11, Heinicke 3-8.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 22-39-2-211. Washington, Heinicke 11-25-1-122, K.Allen 4-9-0-53.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 7-61, Gallup 5-60, Cooper 5-51, C.Wilson 2-18, Elliott 1-15, Schultz 1-4, Clement 1-2. Washington, Humphries 4-34, Sims 3-69, Carter 2-12, Gibson 2-5, Bates 1-19, Williams 1-19, Patterson 1-9, Seals-Jones 1-8.

PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Lamb 1-4, Diggs 1-1, C.Wilson 1-0. Washington, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, Clement 1-21, Hardy 1-15. Washington, Carter 2-48.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Lewis 6-0-0, Armstrong 5-1-0, Parsons 3-0-2, Kazee 2-1-0, Kearse 2-1-0, Vander Esch 2-1-0, Lawrence 2-0-1, Basham 2-0-0, A.Brown 2-0-0, Gallimore 1-1-1, Diggs 1-1-0, Golston 1-1-0, Hooker 1-1-0, Neal 1-1-0, Odighizuwa 1-1-0, Watkins 1-1-0, Gregory 1-0-1, Hill 1-0-0, Lamb 1-0-0. Washington, Jackson 7-0-0, Fuller 6-0-0, J.Allen 5-2-1, Payne 5-1-1, Collins 5-0-2, Wise 4-3-0, Curl 3-5-0, Holcomb 3-5-0, Davis 2-3-0, Settle 1-2-0, Ioannidis 1-1-0, McCain 1-1-0, Carter 1-0-0, D.Johnson 1-0-0, Mayo 1-0-0, Rotimi 1-0-0, Toney 0-4-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, Gregory 1-12. Washington, Holcomb 1-31, Collins 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Rich Hall, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.