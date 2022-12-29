Dal_Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 4:36. Drive: 10 plays, 60 yards, 5:30. Key Plays: Prescott 13 pass to Schultz; Prescott 7 pass to Hilton on 3rd-and-5. Dallas 7, Tennessee 0.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 36, 14:56. Drive: 8 plays, 47 yards, 3:41. Key Plays: Prescott 18 pass to M.Davis; M.Davis 23 run. Dallas 10, Tennessee 0.

Ten_FG Bullock 37, 1:04. Drive: 8 plays, 45 yards, 2:29. Key Plays: Byard 2 interception return to Tennessee 36; Dobbs 33 pass to Chestnut; Dobbs 10 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-9. Dallas 10, Tennessee 3.

Ten_FG Bullock 29, :00. Drive: 2 plays, 30 yards, 00:13. Key Plays: Byard 28 interception return to Dallas 41; Dobbs 30 pass to Burks. Dallas 10, Tennessee 6.

Third Quarter

Dal_Schultz 6 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 8:48. Drive: 10 plays, 89 yards, 4:35. Key Plays: Prescott 13 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-4; Elliott 4 run on 3rd-and-2. Dallas 17, Tennessee 6.

Ten_Woods 7 pass from Dobbs (Bullock kick), 2:04. Drive: 15 plays, 71 yards, 6:44. Key Plays: Chestnut kick return to Tennessee 29; Dobbs 21 pass to Burks on 3rd-and-6; Haskins 12 run; Haskins 5 run on 3rd-and-7; Haskins 2 run on 4th-and-2; Dobbs 9 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-6. Dallas 17, Tennessee 13.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Schultz 10 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 11:58. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:06. Key Plays: Prescott 28 pass to Hilton on 3rd-and-10; Prescott 5 pass to M.Davis on 3rd-and-2. Dallas 24, Tennessee 13.

Dal_FG Maher 45, 6:24. Drive: 7 plays, 53 yards, 3:26. Key Plays: Prescott 34 pass to Lamb; Prescott 14 pass to Gallup; Prescott 10 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-15. Dallas 27, Tennessee 13.

A_69,292.

___

Dal Ten FIRST DOWNS 26 17 Rushing 5 6 Passing 16 11 Penalty 5 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 8-13 7-16 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 1-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 361 317 Total Plays 74 65 Avg Gain 4.9 4.9 NET YARDS RUSHING 87 97 Rushes 32 24 Avg per rush 2.719 4.042 NET YARDS PASSING 274 220 Sacked-Yds lost 1-8 2-12 Gross-Yds passing 282 232 Completed-Att. 29-41 20-39 Had Intercepted 2 1 Yards-Pass Play 6.524 5.366 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-4-4 3-3-3 PUNTS-Avg. 3-40.333 5-47.4 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 29 55 Punt Returns 3-29 0-0 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-25 Interceptions 1-0 2-30 PENALTIES-Yds 3-35 10-124 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 2-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 33:26 26:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Davis 10-39, Elliott 19-37, Prescott 3-11. Tennessee, Haskins 12-40, Ward 4-26, Burks 1-20, Dobbs 3-12, Chestnut 4-(minus 1).

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 29-41-2-282. Tennessee, Dobbs 20-39-1-232.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 11-100, Schultz 7-56, Hilton 4-50, Gallup 3-39, Davis 2-23, N.Brown 1-7, Ferguson 1-7. Tennessee, Woods 5-39, Burks 4-66, Okonkwo 3-24, Haskins 2-13, McMath 1-39, Chestnut 1-33, Hooper 1-6, Swaim 1-4, Ward 1-4, Westbrook-Ikhine 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Turpin 3-29. Tennessee, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, None. Tennessee, Chestnut 1-25.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Wright 6-3-0, Kearse 5-2-0, Bland 4-3-0, Clark 4-1-0, Lawrence 3-2-0, Watkins 2-3-0, Barr 2-2-0, Hooker 2-1-0, Fowler 1-1-1, Wilson 1-1-1, Armstrong 1-1-0, Cox 1-1-0, Gallimore 1-1-0, Diggs 1-0-0, Golston 1-0-0, Hendershot 1-0-0, Tyl.Smith 1-0-0, Bohanna 0-1-0, Odighizuwa 0-1-0, Parsons 0-1-0. Tennessee, Rice 8-5-0, Avery 6-1-0, Gibbens 5-5-0, Byard 4-2-0, Walker 3-2-.5, L.Johnson 3-0-0, McCreary 3-0-0, Strong 3-0-0, Kalu 2-5-0, Tart 2-4-.5, Edwards 2-1-0, Weaver 2-1-0, Mabin 2-0-0, Adams 1-1-0, Basham 1-0-0, Jo.Jones 1-0-0, Okuayinonu 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, Wright 1-0. Tennessee, Byard 2-30.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Terry Killens, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Anthony Flemming, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.