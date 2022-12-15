Dallas 2, Washington 1

Dallas 0 0 2 \u2014 2 Washington 0 1 0 \u2014 1 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Washington, Sheary 10 (Strome, Ovechkin), 9:23. Third Period_2, Dallas, Benn 12 (Hintz, Pavelski), 0:48 (pp). 3, Dallas, Miller 2 (Suter, Marchment), 2:07. Shots on Goal_Dallas 14-5-7_26. Washington 16-15-15_46. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 2; Washington 0 of 2. Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 12-4-3 (46 shots-45 saves). Washington, Lindgren 7-4-2 (26-24). A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:31. Referees_Steve Kozari, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Ryan Jackson, Jesse Marquis.