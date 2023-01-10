Skip to main content
Sports

Dallas 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Dallas 1 0 0 1 2
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 0 0 1

Dallas won shootout 1-0

First Period_1, Dallas, Robertson 29 (Seguin, Pavelski), 3:42. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 15 (Dobson, Nelson), 13:39 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Dallas 1 (Robertson G, Pavelski NG, Gurianov NG), N.Y. Islanders 0 (Barzal NG, Beauvillier NG, Nelson NG).

Shots on Goal_Dallas 5-9-9-3_26. N.Y. Islanders 10-6-10-1_27.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 19-6-3 (27 shots-26 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 14-13-2 (26-25).

A_16,412 (17,113). T_2:35.

Referees_Brandon Blandina, Tom Chmielewski. Linesmen_Joseph Mahon, James Tobias.

More for you
Written By