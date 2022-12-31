Dallas 126, San Antonio 125

Bullock 3-6 0-0 7, Hardaway Jr. 6-11 0-0 14, Wood 10-15 1-2 25, Dinwiddie 5-12 1-2 11, Doncic 18-29 9-15 51, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 2-2 1-2 5, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 4-6 0-0 9, Wright IV 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 50-86 12-21 126.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title