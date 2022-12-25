Dallas 124, L.A. Lakers 115

James 13-23 12-12 38, Walker IV 3-7 0-0 9, Bryant 4-5 0-0 8, Beverley 2-5 3-3 8, Schroder 3-6 0-0 7, Gabriel 0-3 2-4 2, Brown Jr. 1-5 0-0 3, Jones 0-0 3-4 3, Christie 0-1 2-2 2, Nunn 1-2 0-0 2, Reaves 5-7 5-5 16, Westbrook 7-16 1-2 17. Totals 39-80 28-32 115.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title