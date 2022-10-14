Dallas 115, Utah 101

Bullock 4-6 0-0 9, Finney-Smith 3-9 2-2 11, McGee 4-5 0-0 8, Dinwiddie 1-8 0-0 3, Doncic 9-18 4-6 24, Kleber 1-4 3-4 6, Powell 2-3 0-1 4, Wood 2-7 6-8 12, Hardaway Jr. 5-7 6-10 20, Pinson 0-3 0-0 0, Dorsey 2-3 1-2 7, Green 2-4 0-0 4, Hardy 1-3 0-0 2, Ntilikina 2-4 0-0 5, Wright IV 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-85 22-33 115.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title