Dallas 115, Miami 90

Butler 3-7 6-6 12, Martin 2-6 2-2 7, Adebayo 7-14 4-6 18, Herro 6-11 4-5 16, Lowry 2-3 1-2 5, Highsmith 1-2 0-0 2, Strus 0-5 0-0 0, O.Robinson 0-0 0-2 0, Oladipo 9-12 0-0 20, Vincent 3-9 3-4 10. Totals 33-69 20-27 90.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title