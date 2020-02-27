Dallas 109, San Antonio 103
Finney-Smith 5-7 2-2 14, Hardaway Jr. 5-14 4-7 17, Porzingis 8-14 8-10 28, Curry 2-8 1-2 7, Doncic 10-25 3-4 26, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1 0-0 0, Kleber 3-6 2-5 9, Barea 2-5 0-0 5, Lee 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 36-86 20-30 109.
DeRozan 9-15 9-9 27, Walker IV 5-9 0-0 12, Lyles 2-6 1-2 6, Forbes 4-9 0-0 10, Murray 3-13 2-2 8, Gay 2-9 0-0 4, Poeltl 2-3 1-4 5, Belinelli 5-8 0-0 14, Mills 3-11 0-0 8, White 4-9 1-2 9. Totals 39-92 14-19 103.
3-Point Goals_Dallas 17-45 (Porzingis 4-8, Hardaway Jr. 3-8, Doncic 3-11, Curry 2-4, Finney-Smith 2-4, Kleber 1-2, Wright 1-2, Barea 1-3, Lee 0-2), San Antonio 11-33 (Belinelli 4-6, Walker IV 2-2, Forbes 2-6, Mills 2-8, Lyles 1-2, Murray 0-2, Gay 0-3, White 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 43 (Porzingis 12), San Antonio 55 (Lyles 9). Assists_Dallas 25 (Doncic 14), San Antonio 22 (DeRozan 9). Total Fouls_Dallas 20, San Antonio 21. A_18,354 (18,581)