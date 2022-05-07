Dallas 103, Phoenix 94

Bridges 5-14 2-2 12, Crowder 7-12 0-0 19, Ayton 6-12 4-4 16, Booker 6-13 2-4 18, Paul 5-9 0-0 12, Johnson 1-4 3-3 6, Wainright 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 3-5 2-2 8, Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, Payne 0-4 0-0 0, Shamet 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 34-76 13-15 94.
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
- Ridgefield boys run to Central title
Recommended