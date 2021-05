BALTIMORE (AP) — Bobby Dalbec snapped an 0-for-27 skid with a single and a three-run homer, powering the Boston Red Sox to a 6-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Eduardo Rodriguez (5-0) allowed one run and seven hits with two strikeouts and three walks over five innings to help the Red Sox improve to a major league-best 20-13.

Boston has won the last nine games Rodriguez has started against Baltimore, where he originally signed as an international free agent in January 2010 before being traded to the Red Sox for reliever Andrew Miller.

Ryan Mountcastle had three hits, including his first homer since the Orloles' home opener on April 8.

The game was delayed 1 hour, 38 minutes because of rain.

Rafael Devers reached on a two-base error in the fourth inning by Matt Harvey, who couldn’t handle Pat Valaika’s throw. After stealing third, Devers scored on a single by Hunter Renfroe and Boston led 1-0. Dalbec’s three-run shot later that inning boosted the lead to 4-0.

Harvey (3-2) snapped a three-game winning streak, allowing four runs — all unearned — and four hits, with three strikeouts and a walk over four innings. He managed to lower his ERA from 4.06 to 3.60.

A single by Trey Mancini gave the Orioles their first run of the night in the fifth and Mountcastle cut the margin to 4-2 with a solo homer an inning later off Hirokazu Sawamura.

Christian Vazquez and Marwin Gonzalez each had an RBI double to round out the scoring for Boston.

QUIET NIGHT

The last time Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez played at Camden Yards on April 11, he came off the COVID-19 list and hit three home runs. This time, Martinez went 1 for 5 with two strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: INF/OF Kiké Hernandez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain he sustained the previous night against the Tigers. In a corresponding move, Michael Chavis was recalled from Triple-A Worcester. “He can play first, second, third. We can put him in left field,” Boston manager Alex Cora said.

Orioles: OF Anthony Santander (ankle) is jogging and is close to starting baseball activities. Santander has not played since April 20 but could be back in the lineup in one or two weeks. … RHP Mac Sceroler (right shoulder tendinitis) threw a side session Friday and did not have any setbacks. Sceroler, a Rule 5 pick, is 0-0 with a 7.36 ERA in two games.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Garrett Richards 1-2, 4.40 ERA) will make his third start against the Orioles this season. In the previous two games, he’s gone 0-1, allowing eight runs and 10 hits with six strikeouts and five walks over seven innings.

Orioles: Manager Brandon Hyde Hyde did not name a starter for Saturday because of the uncertainty with rain in the forecast over the next two days.

___

