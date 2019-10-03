Dabo Swinney congratulates Ridgefield football player for epic run (VIDEO)

Ridgefield running back Matthew Kinsbourne has found an admirer down in Clemson, South Carolina. Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney delivered a personal video message congratulating the sixth grader on his run against New Canaan last week. "Clemson Tigers — your future home," Swinney said to Matthew in the video.

A young Ridgefield Tiger football player has made an impression on the most well-known Tiger in the country.

Dabo Swinney, head football coach at Clemson University, delivered a personal congratulations to Ridgefield sixth grader Matthew Kinsbourne after watching video of the young tailback scamper for a 60-plus yard run on the opening play of his team’s game against New Canaan last weekend.

“What’s up Matty! Coach Swinney, Clemson Tigers — your future home,” Coach Swinney said in the 20-second video clip. “Hey don’t forget me when you get famous, you got me? Great job! Keep it up!”

The clip of the 11-year-old running back running through New Canaan’s defense was sent to Jamaal Stephenson, head scout for the Minnesota Vikings.

Stephenson was so impressed with Matthew’s spin moves that he shared the video with Coach Swinney the very next day.

“Matthew, I have a special friend who wants to congratulate you for your run the other day,” Stephenson says before passing over the phone to Swinney.

Daniel Kinsbourne, Matthew’s father, said the response from Stephenson and Swinney “was the thrill of a lifetime” for his son.

“For the top Tiger in all of college football to personally reach out to our little Ridgefield Tiger is just awesome not only for Matthew but for the whole team,” Daniel Kinsbourne said. “That’s what coaching and youth sports is all about.

To watch Matthew’s run against New Canaan, click here.

To watch coach Swinney’s personal message to Matthew, click here.