Da Silva's buzzer-beat lifts Stanford over No. 24 UCLA MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press Jan. 23, 2021 Updated: Jan. 23, 2021 8:04 p.m.
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Oscar da Silva scored off an inbound pass as time expired in overtime to lift Stanford over No. 24 UCLA 73-72 on Saturday, ending the Bruins’ unbeaten streak in the Pac-12.
Da Silva finished with 26 points, the last coming on a lay-in off a set piece with 0.8 seconds remaining. Da Silva cut down the lane, received Michael O'Connell's feed from under the basket and banked the winning shot in with his left hand.
